Party leaders attend vigil for London Bridge attack victims

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack at a vigil in London on Monday morning.

The pair stood side-by-side and were joined by mayor of London Sadiq Khan as well as members of the public in observing a minute’s silence for former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones (23) and Jack Merritt (25) who were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event they were both supporting.

The mayor called for London’s residents to come together following the killings and work together for a future “not defined by hatred but defined by hope, unity and love”.

The remembrance service at Guildhall Yard comes as West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts had been recalled to prison due to a suspected breach of his licence conditions.

Terrorism offences

He has been named in reports as Nazam Hussain who was jailed with Usman in 2012 for terrorism offences, and like Usman had been released early on licence after successfully appealing against his original indeterminate sentence.

Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit held him after a search of his home on Saturday. The force has said there is no information to suggest he was involved in Khan’s attack at London Bridge.

Khan (28), also from Stoke, was on licence and wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he launched the attack, which injured three others, after he was invited to the prisoner rehabilitation conference on Friday afternoon.

The event was organised held by Learning Together, a programme associated with Cambridge University’s Institute of Criminology.

The attack has prompted the Ministry of Justice to review the licence conditions of every convicted terrorist released from prison, which UK prime minister Boris Johnson said was “probably about 74” people.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland said any of the individuals concerned who was found to be in breach of their licence conditions would be recalled to prison.

“I will be meeting my officials this morning to satisfy myself about not only those cases, but also people who are about to be released and also a wider group who weren’t convicted of terrorism offences but who present an extremist risk in the prison system,” he told the BBC.

Events

Mr Buckland said an order had already been issued preventing prisoners on early release attending events such as that where Khan carried out his attack.

Khan, who was living in Stafford, was given permission to travel into the heart of London by police and the Probation Service.

Convicted of terror offences in February 2012, he was released from prison on licence in December 2018, halfway through his 16-year prison sentence.

He launched the fatal attack at the Learning Together event just before 2pm on Friday. Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he was tackled by members of the public, including ex-offenders from the conference, before he was shot dead by police.

One of the three people injured in the attack has been allowed to return home while the other two remain in a stable condition in hospital. No-one else is being sought over the attack. – PA