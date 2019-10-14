Paedophile Richard Huckle fatally stabbed in prison
Huckle was one of UK’s worst paedophiles and abused up to 200 Malaysian children
This file picture from 2016 shows an area where British child sex-abuser Richard Huckle roamed the streets taking pictures of children in this predomintly poor Indian community, according to witnesses, in Kuala Lumpur. Photograph: Getty
Richard Huckle, one of Britain’s worst paedophiles who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison, sources said.
