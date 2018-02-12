Oxfam GB fighting for future over claims of staff sexual misconduct

British charity Oxfam was fighting to save its government funding on Monday following revelations about sexual misconduct by staff working in Haiti after a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Oxfam’s deputy chief executive quit on Monday in the wake of the scandal, saying she was “ashamed” of what had happened. Penny Lawrence said she took full responsibility for what had happened on her watch and was sorry for the “harm and distress” it had caused supporters. “As programme director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility,” she said.

Senior managers were summoned to a meeting with Britain’s aid minister Penny Mordaunt during which she was expected to demand the full facts, with £32 million (€36 million) of government funding to Oxfam hanging in the balance.

The scandal was fast escalating into a broader crisis for Britain’s aid sector by bolstering critics in the ruling Conservative Party who have argued that the government should reduce spending on aid in favour of domestic priorities.

Founded in 1942, Oxfam is one of Britain’s best-known charities, running humanitarian and aid operations across the globe. Its 650 shops selling second-hand clothes and books to raise funds are a familiar sight on high streets in Britain and Ireland.

While the government funds that Ms Mordaunt has threatened to withdraw represent only about 8 per cent of Oxfam’s overall income of £409 million in 2016/17, according to its annual report, the risk for Oxfam is that private donations also drop as a result of the bad publicity.

The scandal broke last week when the Times newspaper reported that some of the charity’s staff had paid for sex with prostitutes in Haiti in 2011, in the months after the earthquake.

Oxfam has said that following an internal investigation into alleged misconduct in 2011 four members of staff had been dismissed and three others, including the Haiti country director, had resigned. The charity has apologised and said it was ashamed of what had happened, without spelling out what that was. It has also pledged to improve its procedures.

“The misconduct findings related to offences including bullying, harassment, intimidation and failure to protect staff as well as sexual misconduct,” Oxfam said in a statement on Friday.

Prime minister Theresa May’s spokesman said the government needed to do more to ensure charities strengthened safeguarding procedures to ensure the “horrific behaviour” seen in Haiti was not repeated.

Aid debate

Britain is one of only six nations to hit the UN target of spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income on aid – about £13 billion a year – but there have been increasingly vitriolic attacks on that spending in recent years.

Meeting the UN target was a policy championed by former Conservative prime minister David Cameron as part of his efforts to re-brand his party as more compassionate. But with Mr Cameron gone, the political climate on aid has changed.

Penny Lawrence, who has resigned as deputy chief executive of Oxfam, saying she took “full responsibility” for the behaviour of staff “that we failed to adequately act upon”. Photograph: Charlotte Ball/Oxfam/PA Wire

Priti Patel, an aid critic despite being Mr Mordaunt’s predecessor as international development minister, said the Haiti incidents were just “the tip of the iceberg” and there was a “culture of denial” in the sector.

Jacob Rees-Mogg delivered to Ms May’s office on Friday a petition by readers of the Daily Express newspaper complaining that the aid budget was not well spent and should be cut.

Opposition Labour MP Stephen Twigg, who chairs parliament’s aid committee, expressed horror at the Haiti allegations but said he was worried that aid critics would seize on the scandal to further their own agenda.

“There will be some who may see an opportunity to say that this is somehow a consequence of our commitment to aid. This isn’t, it’s a consequence of individuals abusing their power,” he told the BBC. – Reuters