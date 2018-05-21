Official photographs of British royal wedding released
Photograph features Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and members of the royal household
Back row, left to right: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Cambridge. Middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney. Front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. Photograph: Alexi Lubomirski
NOTE: BLACK AND WHITE ONLY. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERICAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire
The first official photos of the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been released by Kensington Palace. Taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the photos include one depicting the couple with the page boys and flower girls who assisted them during Saturday’s ceremony.
A second image features other members of the royal household, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Prince Harry’s brother, William, Duke of Cambridge, who acted as best man at the weekend also features, alongside their father, Prince Charles. The picture also features Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who was the only member of her close family to attend the ceremony.
A final picture shows the couple smiling together on the east terrace of Windsor Castle.
Photographer Lubomirski is himself royalty, through the lineage of the Polish House of Lubomirski – his official title is His Serene Highness Prince Alexi Lubomirski. He also took the couple’s official engagement photos last year.