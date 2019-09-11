No-deal Brexit likely to drive NI firms out of business, UK documents show

A no-deal Brexit is likely to drive firms in Northern Ireland out of business, with civil disobedience and road blockages near the Border, an official British government planning document says.

It predicts that Britain’s policy of no new checks on the Border is likely to prove unsustainable because of economic, legal and bio-security risks.

The Operation Yellowhammer no-deal planning document, dated August 2nd, was released on Wednesday evening, after a vote in parliament this week demanding its publication.

The British government refused to comply with MPs’ demand for the release of internal communications about plans to suspend parliament for five weeks.

Scotland’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in ordering the suspension until October 14th.

The Court of Session said the suspension was unlawful because “it had the purpose of stymying parliament” to avoid scrutiny of the prime minister’s Brexit policy.

The court said it would not order the immediate reopening of parliament because the supreme court in London is due to consider the issue next Tuesday.

The prime minister’s official spokesman made clear that parliament would be recalled if the supreme court upholds the Scottish judgment.

“We have absolute respect for the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

‘Stop trade or relocate’

The Operation Yellowhammer document says the automatic application of EU tariffs and regulatory requirements on goods crossing the Border from Northern Ireland will severely disrupt trade.

“The expectation is some businesses will stop trade or relocate to avoid paying the tariff, which will make them uncompetitive or to avoid the risk of trading illegally, while others will continue to trade, but experience higher costs which may be passed on to consumers.

“The agri-food sector will be the hardest hit, given its reliance on highly integrated cross-border supply chains and high tariffs and non-tariff barriers,” it says.

The document predicts that economic disruption and job losses will lead to civil disobedience and road blockages.

And it says smuggling will increase because of price and other differentials on each side of the Border.

“This will be particularly severe in Border communities where both criminal and dissident groups already operate with greater threat and impunity,” it says.

One paragraph in the report has been redacted but British government sources told The Irish Times that it was not related to Northern Ireland but to a commercially sensitive part of the UK economy.