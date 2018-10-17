No Brexit breakthrough as May seeks solution to gridlock

There was little sign on Wednesday night of a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations after Theresa May asked European Union leaders to help her to find a creative way out of the impasse over the Northern Ireland backstop.

Addressing the 27 leaders at the start of a EU summit in Brussels, the British prime minister said she remained fully committed to a legally operable backstop to guarantee there would be no return of a hard border.

Ms May said despite the failure of British and EU negotiators to reach a deal on the withdrawal agreement ahead of the summit, the two sides had defied expectations in the past.

“We have shown that we can bring difficult deals together constructively. I remain confident of a good outcome,” she said. “The last stage will need courage, trust and leadership on both sides.”

Earlier, during a half-hour meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, which was described as positive and friendly, Ms May expressed “a strong determination to do a deal”, Irish Government sources said.

“She fleshed out some of her proposals,” said one source with knowledge of the encounter. Asked if Ms May was bringing something new to the summit, the source described her plans as “more developed”.

Irish officials said Ms May reiterated her commitment to agree a legally binding backstop that would remain in place until something better was agreed between the UK and the EU.

‘Expiry date’

Earlier Mr Varadkar strongly defended Ireland’s case for no time limit on the backstop, the issue on which the current Brexit talks impasse hinges.

“It can be temporary by all means,” he said, “but it can’t have an expiry date . . . unless and until we have an alternative agreement that also assures us that we will have no border on the island of Ireland. And that’s what we have in writing . . . so this is not just an issue of principle, but one of trust.”

Mr Varadkar brought a copy of Wednesday’s Irish Times, which featured a story on an IRA bombing of a Border customs post in 1972, into the summit dinner on Wednesday night to stress to EU leaders the importance of the issue for Ireland.

The front page of 'The Irish Times' from Wednesday, October 17th, 2018

But while Ms May received a warmer reception from EU leaders than at last month’s summit in Salzburg, there was little sense in Brussels of a decisive breakthrough.

Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, said the content of Ms May’s proposals were “not yet acceptable”, but he acknowledged the positive atmosphere in the room.

Ms May had bilateral meetings with the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Jean Claude Junker and Donald Tusk, and also unexpectedly met French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mixed reaction

Overall there was a sense that Ms May had come to Brussels to do business, but there was a mixed reaction from European leaders in advance of dinner about the substance of any new British initiative.

Meanwhile, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll finds that an overwhelming majority of voters believe that Mr Varadkar should stick to his position on Brexit and should not compromise to achieve a deal with the UK.

But the poll also shows that most voters are “very concerned” that any sort of new border would damage peace in Ireland.

Asked if Ireland “should stick to its position of avoiding any sort of new border or should it be prepared to compromise to help achieve a Brexit deal?”, 72 per cent of voters said that Ireland should stick with its position.

Voters were also asked: “If Brexit results in some sort of a new border, how concerned, if at all, would you be that this border would damage the peace on the island of Ireland?”

More than half of all voters (54 per cent) said that they would be “very concerned”, while a further 25 per cent said that they would be “fairly concerned”.