Nine people found in back of lorry travelling on motorway in England

Nine people have been found in the back of a lorry travelling along a motorway in Kent, police said.

Kent Police said it was called at 3.40pm on Wednesday to reports of people in the back of a lorry on the M20.

Officers attended the London-bound carriageway between Junctions 9 and 8 where the lorry was stopped.

Nine people are being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, police said.

The group will then be passed to Home Office immigration officers.

Five miles of congestion built up on the westbound side of the motorway which was closed while police responded to the incident. – PA