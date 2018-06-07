Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow dies aged 77

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died of cancer at the age of 77.

The businessman, who had wanted to keep his illness private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning after spending time in hospital, a spokesman said.

His publicist, Matt Glass, told the Press Association: “It’s very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn’t want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret.”

His eponymous London club on Covent Garden’s Upper St Martins Lane will continue to operate “as normal”, Mr Glass said.

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow celebrating in 2006 after he was granted licence for his proposed club to be based in central Dublin. Photograph: PA Wire

Stringfellow started in the nighttime trade in the early 1960s and recalled booking acts including The Beatles, The Kinks and Jimi Hendrix to play at his clubs.

In 1980 he opened Stringfellows in Covent Garden in London’s West End and went on to create venues in Paris, New York, Miami, and Beverly Hills.

With its topless girls and exuberant after-hours entertainment, the Stringfellow brand became a byword for debauchery and sexual kicks that echoed of the empire created by late Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner.

He opened a club on Parnell Street in Dublin but it closed in 2006 after less than six months in operation. The Irish company that held the licence and operated the club, Sabley Taverns Ltd, cited continuing protests by local residents outside the club along with financial losses due to "legal proceedings in relation to licensing" as reasons for the closure.

He said his clubs had hosted A-listers including Prince, Marvin Gaye, Rod Stewart and Tom Jones.

And it was not just pop stars who experienced Stringfellow’s hospitality - Professor Stephen Hawking once joined him for dinner at one of the venues.

Born in Sheffield in 1940, Stringfellow was the eldest of four boys who were brought up by the women in his family after the men went to war.

He served a brief prison sentence in 1962 for selling stolen carpets, a sharp lesson which he said put him on the straight and narrow.

In a 2012 article for the Guardian he attributed his entrepreneurial spirit to his “feisty” mother.

He said sex was never a topic of conversation in the house, while his father declined an invitation to visit one of his establishments in his later years.

Married three times and a grandfather four times over, Stringfellow is survived by his wife, Bella and four children, Karen, Scott, Rosabella and Angelo. PA