Nigel Farage warming to idea of second Brexit referendum

Former UKIP leader says vote would ‘kill off’ debate against leaving European Union

British MEP Nigel Farage, speaking on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, has suggested he is warming to the idea of a second Brexit referendum "to kill it off for a generation." Video: Channel 5/The Wright Stuff

 

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has said he is warming to the idea of holding a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union.

The former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader said another vote would see the Leave side win again and end the debate.

“Maybe, just maybe, I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum ... on EU membership,” Mr Farage told Channel Five’s The Wright Stuff show.

“I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we’d kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round.”

Mr Farage was a key figure in both the decision to hold a referendum in 2016, and the shock 52 to 48 per cent outcome in favour of leaving.

Britons remain divided over the leaving the EU, with some, including former Labour prime minister Tony Blair saying the decision should be overturned.

A number of MPs are arguing for a second public vote on the terms of the exit deal.