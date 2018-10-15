Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace confirms
Baby due in spring 2019 will be seventh-in-line to British throne
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19th, 2018. Photograph: Ben Birchall/Pool via Reuters
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant with the couple’s first child due in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said on Monday.
The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.
The royal couple and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.–Reuters