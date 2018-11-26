May to warn MPs there is no better Brexit deal available

British prime minister Theresa May will begin selling her Brexit agreement to sceptical politicians and the British public on Monday with a warning that “there is not a better deal available.”

Ms May will appeal to members of parliament to vote for the contract she finalised over the weekend with the European Union and avoid the turmoil of splitting from the bloc without a plan. She is also embarking on a national campaign to sell her deal directly to voters.

Ms May has staked her authority on persuading the House of Commons, against the odds, to endorse her Brexit deal in a vote expected to be held in December. She refused to rule out quitting as prime minister if she fails.

In a statement to parliament on Monday, Ms May will warn that rejection would send Britain “back to square one” with just four months to go until the country leaves the EU.

“It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail,” she will say, according to extracts of her speech released in advance by her office. “The British people want us to get on with a deal that honours the referendum and allows us to come together again as a country whichever way we voted. This is that deal.”

Ms May’s new Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, acknowledged it will be tough to get the deal through a vote in parliament.

But he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Ms May has got the best agreement possible for the United Kingdom after her negotiations with Brussels.

Asked about how the UK government will get the deal secured by Ms May at yesterday’s summit approved by the House of Commons, Mr Barclay said: “Well it’s going to be a challenging vote.

“But it’s now the job of all of us in cabinet to make the case to our colleagues, to make the case to the country.

“The prime minister, after two years working day and night in the national interest, has secured a deal that respects the referendum result. And does so in a way that also protects jobs, that also gives security to EU citizens.”

Conservative MP Owen Paterson told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that leaving with no deal would be better for the UK than the deal currently on offer.

“There is no chance I will vote for it, I don’t see any chance of it getting through commons,” he said.

“There are 90 Conservative MPs who won’t vote for it. There’s a large number of Labour MPs who won’t vote for it, the DUP won’t vote for it.”

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said if Ms May’s Brexit deal fails to make it through Parliament she could be sent back to Brussels to negotiate better terms.

Sir Keir Starmer said there is a majority of MPs who would not back a “no deal” scenario and would pressure Ms May to prevent that from happening.

Asked if parliament can stop the clock running out on getting an agreement and preventing such an outcome, he admitted any motion by MPs to try and do so might not be binding.

He said: “If you had a vast majority saying we don’t authorise the Government to leave with no deal, it would be very difficult for the Government politically to do so.

“I accept that may not be legally binding, there would then have to be legislation before March for any Government preparing for no deal and there would be plenty of opportunities to put amendments down to that to require the Government to do things.”

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said anyone hoping for fresh negotiations would be disappointed within “seconds” if parliament rejects the deal, while Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz added: “This is a take-it-or-leave-it situation.”–Additional reporting: PA/Bloomberg