May likely to face confidence vote if MPs reject Brexit deal

Labour would almost certainly seek a vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s government if she lost the key Commons vote on her Brexit deal in nine days’ time, Keir Starmer has said.

Keeping up the intense pressure on the prime minister in the run-up to the vote on December 11th, the shadow Brexit secretary also confirmed that Labour would begin contempt of parliament proceedings against ministers if they failed to publish the government’s full legal advice on the implications of May’s deal.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show, Mr Starmer said Labour was expecting May to lose the initial vote, given the opposition of so many Tory MPs and of her DUP informal coalition partners.

“I think the prime minister, as we all know, is going to struggle between now and that vote,” Mr Starmer said, saying that if she lost, the PM would need to then outline her next move to the Commons.

Inevitable

“We need to see what that is. But it seems to me that if the prime minister has lost a vote of that sort of significance, then there has to be a question of confidence in her government,” he said. “I think it’s inevitable that we will seek to move that.

“Obviously, it’ll depend on what actually happens in nine days, it depends on what the response is. But if she’s lost a vote of this significance after two years of negotiation, then it is right that there should be a general election because, but for the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, the convention was always, if a government loses what’s called a confidence vote, something of such significance, then that government has to go.”

Labour’s policy has long been to push for a general election if no Brexit deal can be reached, but Starmer’s comments firm up the likely timetable. If May’s government were not deposed, he said, Labour would start seeking a second referendum.

If this took place, he added, the vote should not include the option of a no-deal departure from the EU, as this would be too damaging for the UK.

Labour has said it is ready to combine with other opposition parties to start proceedings for contempt of parliament unless the legal opinion of the attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, on May’s plan is published in full.

Joint letter

The DUP, which props up the Conservative government in the Commons, was said to be ready to sign a joint letter with other parties to the speaker, John Bercow, on Monday unless ministers backed down.

Mr Starmer said that the government would be “getting into very, very deep water” if it still refused to release the advice after the Commons passed a so-called humble address motion from Labour seeking its publication, with the government abstaining. Ministers have said that they will only publish a precis of the advice.

“If they don’t produce it tomorrow, then we will start contempt proceedings, and this will be a collision course between the government and parliament,” Starmer said. -- Guardian