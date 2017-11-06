May calls for ‘new culture of respect’ in British public life

Theresa May has called for a “new culture of respect” in public life after revelations of sexual harassment involving ministers as well as backbench MPs from the two main political parties at Westminster.

The British prime minister was due to meet leaders of the parties on Monday evening to discuss how to tackle the issue.

They were expected to consider setting up a complaints procedure that would give Westminister staff who are employees of MPs an independent channel through which to raise concerns.

Parliament is reeling from 10 days of revelations that have led to the resignation of Michael Fallon as defence secretary, the referral of at least two MPs to the police, and the withdrawal of the party whip from several others.

Ms May told the annual conference of the CBI employers organisation on Monday: “We need to establish a new culture of respect at the centre of our public life . . . in which everyone can feel confident that they are working in a safe and secure environment.”

It should be possible for complaints to be brought forward without prejudice and for victims to know that their cases will be investigated properly, she added.

“Political parties have not always got this right in the past,” said Ms May. “But I am determined to get it right for the future.”

Slim majority

The government, which has a working Commons majority of only 13, is braced for the possibility of byelections if MPs have to step down because of allegations of wrongdoing.

Sir Michael resigned as defence secretary last week after saying he had “fallen short” of the standards expected of the military.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer said Sir Michael put his hand repeatedly on her knee at an event in 2002, while Andrea Leadsom, leader of the Commons, is said to have complained of a lewd remark made by him.

Another journalist, Jane Merrick, wrote at the weekend that Sir Michael made an unwelcome attempt to kiss her after a lunch in 2003.

Damian Green, the de facto deputy prime minister, is being investigated by civil servants after claims by journalist Kate Maltby that he touched her knee in 2015 and sent her a suggestive text message. He denies the allegations.

On Friday, Conservative whips reported Charlie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, to the police.

He denies any wrongdoing, and the allegations against him have not been made public.

Mr Elphicke’s case was one of the few that came to light as a result of action by the government, rather than because of media reports.

Chris Pincher, a Conservative whip, resigned his post on Sunday and reported himself to the police after allegations he exposed himself to a Tory aide in 2001.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, echoed Ms May’s call for change at Westminster in his speech to the CBI business lobby group.

Several Labour MPs have been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women, including Kelvin Hopkins, who denies any wrongdoing.

“Faced with the ongoing revelations about sexual harassment we should make this a turning point and a moment of real change,” said Mr Corbyn.

