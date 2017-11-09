May appoints Penny Mordaunt to international development brief

British prime minister Theresa May has appointed work and pensions minister Penny Mordaunt as the new international development secretary.

Ms Mordaunt has replaced Priti Patel following her resignation on Wednesday over unauthorised meetings with senior Israelis.

Like Ms Patel, she campaigned for Brexit in the EU referendum and her appointment will maintain the balance between Leavers and Remainers in the British Cabinet.

The former international development secretary resigned and acknowledged that her behaviour “fell below the high standards” expected of a cabinet minister after she attended meetings with senior Israeli figures while on a family holiday without reporting them to Downing Street.

In her first public comment since her resignation, Ms Patel tweeted a thank you message to her colleagues and constituents on Thursday morning.

‘Bitter’ leaks

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested on Wednesday night that Ms Patel’s downfall may have been linked to leaks from those within government who did not like her vocal support for Brexit.

“There are still some people who are still very bitter about the result a year ago and inevitably that colours their behaviour,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.

“If you go into how did Priti Patel’s visit come out in the first place, was it leaked by the Foreign Office, was it leaked by somebody at the Foreign Office who resented her and probably the foreign secretary’s role in Brexit, you may find something.”

Priti Patel, who resigned as international development secretary, watches British prime minister Theresa May at a meeting earlier this year. File photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ms Patel was forced to quit her post after it emerged she had a series of 12 engagements with senior Israeli figures – including the prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu – during a holiday in the country in August. It later emerged she had two additional meetings, one in the UK and one in the US, following her return from Israel.

Occupied territory

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that during her stay in the country she visited an Israeli military field hospital in the occupied Golan Heights. Britain does not recognise Israeli control of the area, seized from Syria.

Labour’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, wrote to Ms May on Wednesday night demanding further details of Ms Patel’s meetings in Israel, saying he had been told the former secretary of state met British consulate officials in Jerusalem, which he said made it plain the Foreign Office did know she was in the country.

“I would like to know the facts of this case, because it is very unusual. I was told that the Foreign Office deliberately asked Downing Street to remove details of the briefing she received from Foreign Office officials when she was in Israel,” Watson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“If true, it shows that there was knowledge that Priti Patel was running a sort of independent foreign policy earlier, and that she’s not been sacked for breaching the ministerial code in doing that, but she’s been sacked because it became public that she was doing that.” – Guardian/PA