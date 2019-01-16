May accused of excluding Corbyn from Brexit discussions

Theresa May’s pledge of cross-party co-operation on Brexit was criticised on Wednesday after it was claimed that she was not including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the process.

Some of her senior ministers insisted Mrs May was committed to reaching out across party lines to build a Brexit consensus following the crushing defeat of her plan for leaving the EU.

The prime minister faces a House of Commons vote of no confidence later on Wednesday after Mr Corbyn moved a motion on Tuesday night.

While she is expected to survive the latest threat to her position, Labour warned she was in danger of scuppering efforts to find a new way forward before they had even started.

Rebel Tory MPs, who helped deliver the massive 230 majority against the Brexit agreement, made clear that they would back the government in the vote on the no-confidence motion, as did Mrs May’s allies in the DUP.

However, MPs from both the Leave and Remain wings of the party warned that she would have to accept major changes to her Brexit plan if it was to stand any chance of winning the backing of parliament.

Way forward

Mrs May on Tuesday night said she wanted to hold talks with senior parliamentarians to try to find an agreed way forward ahead of a fresh statement to the House on Monday.

However, shadow chancellor John McDonnell complained that she had not invited Mr Corbyn or any of the other party leaders for talks.

After Downing Street said she remained committed to securing an “independent trade policy” — effectively ruling out a customs union which Labour supports — he warned the discussions may not even get off the ground.

“She is now laying conditions down about those discussions which look as though they will prevent any discussion of a permanent customs union,” Mr McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “That is what most of the other opposition parties support so she seems to be negating the discussions before they have even started.”

The leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom said Mrs May was committed to meeting with MPs who were committed to “constructively” delivering on the EU referendum vote.

However, she said Mr Corbyn had failed to produce any positive proposals and was simply seeking to “disrupt” the government by trying to force a general election at a crucial time for the country .

“I don’t think she has written him off at all but he needs to come to the table and tell us what he wants to do,” she told the Today programme.

‘Constructive’

“He has not put forward any specific constructive proposal and that is a problem, which is why the prime minister will be engaging right across the House with those who do have very sincerely held views but want to constructively deliver on what the vast majority of parliamentarians voted for.”

Mrs Leadsom indicated that Mrs May was still hoping to build support for a Brexit plan which preserved key elements of the existing deal.

“What we need to do is to find a way that that deal or some part of it or an alternative that is negotiable (with the EU) can be put to the European Union so that we can get this Brexit through by March 29,” she said.

Steve Baker, one of the leaders of the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, said Mrs May must now abandon the controversial Northern Ireland “backstop” intended to prevent the return of a hard border with the republic.

“We are not going to be able to agree to the backstop. It is obvious when you look at the vote last night. There is no getting away from it. That was an absolutely devastating blow,” he said. - PA