Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

British health secretary Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Conservative Party leadership race as candidates seek a way to defeat frontrunner Boris Johnson.

Mr Hancock, who secured 20 votes in the first ballot of the contest on Thursday, said the party was looking for a candidate for the “unique circumstances that exist now”.

He tweeted: “I have decided to withdraw from the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

“I will now look for the best way to advance the values we fought for.”

Candidates need to secure 33 votes in the second ballot on Tuesday in order to continue in the contest.

In his campaign, on the issue of Brexit, Mr Hancock vowed to go to Brussels to broker a time limit to the controversial Irish backstop and said MPs would block a no-deal exit.

He also pledged to raise the national living wage to more than £10 (€11.20) an hour.

It is thought that home secretary Sajid Javid – who secured 23 votes in the ballot on Thursday – may seek Mr Hancock’s backing. – PA