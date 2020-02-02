Man shot dead after ‘terrorism-related incident’ in London

Police shot a man dead in south London on Sunday, after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the police said on Twitter.

“We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.”

Police said later the man they had shot had been pronounced dead.

Armed police cordoned off the area, on the main shopping street in Streatham, a busy residential district south of the Thames. Police said people should avoid the area.

Several videos of the scene were posted on Twitter, but not verified by Reuters. In one, filmed from inside a shop across the road, a man can be seen lying on the street while at least two armed police officers point their guns from behind an unmarked car with its blue lights flashing.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Helicopters flew overhead and police cars were in surrounding streets, with the area blocked off by tape.

The last such incident in London was in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.”

A woman reacts as police officers interview people near to the scene where a man was shot and killed by armed police in London. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, claimed to have witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road in front of a Boots store.

He told the PA news agency: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

“After that I ran into the library to get to safety.

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.”

Mr Bulhan said people began running into nearby stores after the incident.

“We were all informed to stay in buildings by armed police, until we were evacuated,” he said. – Reuters/PA