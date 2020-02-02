Man shot dead after ‘terrorism-related incident’ in London

Police shot a man dead on a busy south London street on Sunday after three people were wounded, one critically, in a stabbing attack that police said was terrorism-related.

Some witnesses said the man had been armed with a machete. One described him as wearing silver canisters on his chest.

Police said the man they had shot on Streatham High Road at around 2pm had been pronounced dead.

The London ambulance service said three people were wounded and had been taken to hospital after the attack in Streatham, a residential district south of the river Thames. It was not clear if all three suffered stab wounds.

Police said the scene of the incident was now fully contained. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the police said on Twitter.

They said one of the wounded was in a life-threatening condition.

A security source told Reuters said the incident was related to Islamist militancy. Another security source said it was being treated as terrorism as the man was thought to have been wearing a fake explosive device.

Police were still looking into whether he had been under surveillance by security services, the source said.

Local Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said one of the wounded was seriously hurt.

Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as saying he witnessed the shooting in front of a shop.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing,” Mr Bulhan said.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember.”

Reaction

British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted his thanks to those who have been dealing with incident. “My thoughts go out to those injured and affected by the incident in Streatham,” he tweeted. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their dedication and quick response.”

“My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” he said.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement after Sunday’s incident: “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.” – Reuters/PA