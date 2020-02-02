Man shot dead after London stabbings wore hoax device

Police shot a man dead on a busy south London street on Sunday after three people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing attack that police said was terrorism-related.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said: “At approximately 2pm on Sunday, February 2nd, two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.”

She said a third person also received minor injuries “believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm” in the residential district south of the river Thames.

She confirmed that the suspect was wearing a hoax device.

“Three victims have been taken to south London hospitals. One man is being treated as life-threatening, one woman has non-life threatening injuries and another woman has minor injuries.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved-ones at this time.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

“The situation has been contained and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.”

Police said the scene of the incident was now fully contained.

A security source told Reuters police were still looking into whether he had been under surveillance by security services.

Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as saying he witnessed the shooting in front of a shop.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing,” Mr Bulhan said.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember.”

A woman reacts as police officers interview people near to the scene where a man was shot and killed by armed police in London. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted his thanks to those who have been dealing with incident. “My thoughts go out to those injured and affected by the incident in Streatham,” he tweeted. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their dedication and quick response.”

“My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” he said.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement after Sunday’s incident: “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.” – PA/Reuters