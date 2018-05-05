Man dies in road traffic collision in Co Derry

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Coleraine, Co Derry. The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Ballyrashane Road on Saturday morning.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” said a spokesman for the PSNI. “We would especially like to hear from anyone that may be able to help us trace the movements of the deceased’s vehicle, a blue Nissan 350Z, between 9pm on Friday night and the time the collision was reported, shortly after 8am this morning.”

Ballyrashane Road remains closed, and motorists should avoid the area.