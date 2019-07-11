Man arrested over murder of UK pregnant woman whose child died

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in London on suspicion of the murder of a heavily pregnant woman whose unborn son also later died, police said.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “On Thursday July 11, detectives investigating the murder of Kelly Mary Fauvrelle and her baby son, Riley, arrested a 25-year-old male on suspicion of murder.

“The male has been taken to a central London police station where he remains at this time. Enquiries continue.”

Ms Fauvrelle was eight months’ pregnant when she was murdered at her home in Raymead Avenue, Croydon in south London last Saturday.

Her baby son — who was named Riley by family members after he was delivered by paramedics — died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police have revealed that the attack took place in Ms Fauvrelle’s bedroom while her whole family was at home.

Police previously released CCTV footage of a possible suspect seen walking towards the address before running away from the scene minutes later.