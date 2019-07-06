Man arrested after woman and three children stabbed in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and three children were stabbed at an address in north London.

Police were called at 12.13pm on Saturday to Livingstone Road, a residential street off the North Circular Road, in Bounds Green in the borough of Enfield.

A woman and three children aged under 12 were found, all suffering from stab injuries.

They were taken to hospital where police await an update on their conditions.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman: “Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time.”

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the (police) tent is.

“She looked in really bad shape. Then I saw a 10-year-old girl on the floor. She was in very bad shape too. I’m not sure about the others. It’s awful.”

The 51-year-old man said he was listening to the radio when he heard a woman screaming.

“I turned the radio off, then heard the screams separating, like three or four times within a few seconds, like ‘ahh . . . ahh . . . ahh’ as though something was happening to her.

“Then I saw one of my neighbour’s son’s, who is around 12-years-old, run from the balcony of their house in a panic.

“Then when I looked outside the window, I saw a black man wearing a red baseball cap, wearing a high vis jacket.

“He was standing at the top of the road. Then a couple of my neighbours were very animated, gesticulating at him and shouting at him.

“The police were there very quickly. They shouted at the guy, ‘don’t move, don’t move, stay here’.

“Then one of the police officers grabbed hold of him.

“The neighbours were talking considerably to the police. They were looking at the ground around him. I don’t know if there was a weapon, or what.

“I knew it was a stabbing. The police looked shocked.”

He went on: “I’ve lived here for 20 years and nothing like this has happened before. But I was born in London and I know what it has become.”

He said the woman was European and moved into the address with her two daughters and a son about a year ago.

“I hope the woman and her family are okay. They are lovely people. I’ve gotten to know them very well over the past year.”

A young woman, who chose not to be named, was visibly shaken by the incident.

She lives across the road from the victims and said: “I didn’t see the mum, but I saw and treated the children. We took a saucepan and water [from our house] to try and treat the wounds. I’m really shaken.” – PA