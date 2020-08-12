Major incident declared after train derails in Scotland

At least one person is feared to have died and serious injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland amid heavy rain and flooding.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at about 9.40am on Wednesday. Rail industry sources said the suspected cause of the incident is a landslip.

The train involved was the 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven, made up of a locomotive and four carriages. It is understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

Unions called the crash a “tragedy” as a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Separate sources said at least one person had died, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish parliament on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said although “details are still emerging”, there are “early reports of serious injuries”.

“My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved,” she said.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he had spoken to the UK’s transport secretary Grant Shapps, who was liaising with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail about the derailment.

“It’s obviously a terrible situation, a train derailment, the emergency services are on the scene,” he said. “I’ve already spoken to Grant Shapps, who has spoken to Network Rail and the British Transport Police, who are obviously investigating and assisting.

“I am aware that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.”

Train operator ScotRail posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

A video shared on Facebook at 7.30am shows heavy flooding in Stonehaven.