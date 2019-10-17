London Tube commuters clash with Extinction Rebellion protesters

Commuters fought back against Extinction Rebellion environment protesters on Thursday morning, as an activist was dragged from the roof of a train in east London.

Video shared on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

Holding a sign which read ‘Business as usual = death’, the protesters were met with shouting from angry waiting commuters.

Meanwhile Extinction Rebellion tried to block Jubilee Line trains in Canning Town and this is the commuters’ reaction... it’ll be another loooooong day. pic.twitter.com/vVgqsoeVTe — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) October 17, 2019

In another clip, a man was then seen dragging one of the activists to the floor by his foot.

A member of TfL staff appeared to stop people from attacking the male Extinction Rebellion member further, by intervening and holding them back.

A number of people have been arrested after there were also protest incidents at Shadwell and Stratford station, police said. - PA