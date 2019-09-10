London police looking for cyclist who headbutted pedestrian

Police are trying to find a cyclist who headbutted a City of London worker to the ground after a near-miss on a pedestrian crossing.

The cyclist ran a red light in Farringdon Street in the City of London at around 1.45pm on August 22nd, narrowly avoiding hitting the pedestrian who was crossing the road.

He then got off his bike, came back towards the businessman and headbutted him in the face, calmly cycling away as his victim lay sprawled on the pavement.

The 57-year-old man needed stitches to a wound above his eye, and suffered ligament damage to his arm.

Pc Fisk, from the City of London Police, said: “We are asking the public to help us identify this cyclist, whose needlessly violent actions has left a member of the public with some nasty injuries.

“If anyone has any information about the man who carried out this assault, please contact us. He is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5ft 10in, of medium build, with short greying hair.”

Anyone with information can call the City of London Police on 020 7601 2115, quoting reference 19*446160, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. – PA