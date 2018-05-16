London-Irish woman dies after dumper truck overturns

Police in the UK are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed when a dumper truck she was driving overturned in her garden.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed it was called to a property on Dollis Hill Avenue in London at 10.19am on Monday. Officers attended the scene with London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade.

They discovered a woman aged in her 30s, subsequently identified as Bridget Curley, who had been injured by a “construction vehicle” she was using in the garden of her home address.

It’s understood Ms Curley was born in the UK to Irish parents, and identified as Irish. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her family was informed.

“Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened,” said a spokesman for the police.

Not treated as suspicious

Police said they were not treating the incident as suspicious and no arrests have been made.

The Roads and Transport Policing Command are leading the investigation with support from the Health and Safety Executive’s office.

“Inquiries continue,” said the police. “Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 2122 of May 14th.”

A relative of Ms Curley’s from Belmullet in Co Mayo told the Evening Standard that the local community was heartbroken by her death.

“She put light in a room when she came in,” they said. “She was a great mum,” they said.

“She had four children and she doted on her children, all girls from teenagers down to one year.

“She had a great personality. We are all devastated. Her husband is in total shock. I have spoken to him.”