London, Dublin engaged in ‘intensive preparations’ with North parties, says May

Theresa May has told her cabinet the London and Dublin governments are engaged in “intensive preparations” with the Northern Ireland parties ahead of the start of a fresh round of talks next week.

The British prime minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the start of negotiations aimed at restoring the devolved institutions at Stormont in a joint statement last week.

“The PM said that while momentum exists around the need to commence the talks process, we should not underestimate the challenges facing the Northern Ireland parties. Intensive preparations are now taking place between the UK and Irish governments and with the Northern Ireland parties on the structure and substance of the talks,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said after the cabinet meeting.

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley told the meeting that the death of Lyra McKee had led to “a renewed rejection of violence” by the people of Northern Ireland.

“The people of Northern Ireland have also expressed their frustration at the current impasse and their desire to see devolved government restored quickly,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.