London Bridge evacuated after reports of gunfire

British police have been called to a stabbing incident near London Bridge in central London on Friday in which a number of people had been injured and a suspect detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” they said on Twitter.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

London’s ambulance service said it had declared it a major incident and they had sent several crews to the scene.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CoLP



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

A security source told the Reuters news agency that the police shot a suspect.

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

People running away from Borough Market in London after police to them to leave the area. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gunshots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

Various social media users also reported hearing gunshots in the area. One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video can be heard saying: “They’ve actually got guns out. They’ve got the guns out.” – PA, Reuters

More to follow...