Liam Fox says Theresa May is changing public mood on Brexit

Britain’s international trde secretary Liam Fox has claimed the country’s prime minister Theresa May is “changing the public mood” in her bid to sell her Brexit plan to the nation.

With up to 100 Tory MPs reported to be ready to vote against the deal, Mrs May faces a tough challenge to get it through the House of Commons.

But Mr Fox told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the prime minister is changing public mood; if you look at what is happening with polling there’s clearly a shift there.”

Pressed that it was MPs who Mrs May needed to convince, he replied: “Members of Parliament need to make decisions for themselves, but they have to compare this particular deal against the alternatives.

“Those who don’t want us to leave the EU without a deal need to consider that this would increase the chance of that.”