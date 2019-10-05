Large crowds expected for Scottish independence march in Edinburgh

Supporters of Scottish independence are gathering to march in Edinburgh as organisers insist momentum is growing in the face of a possible no-deal Brexit.

All Under One Banner said they were expecting hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the final event of the year, following marches in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Perth over the summer.

Saturday’s march was due to begin at Holyrood Park at 1pm and end in the Meadows, causing a series of road closures in the centre of the capital.

An Edinburgh city council spokesperson said: “The safety of the public is of utmost importance to the council and we have worked closely with organisers, Police Scotland and other partners to agree a route and conditions for this march which aim to ensure its smooth passage through the city.”

Police Scotland said: “A comprehensive policing plan is in place and we continue to liaise with the organisers, and the event will be policed appropriately.” – Guardian News and Media 2019