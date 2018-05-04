Labour failure to manage expectations allows Tories claim a victory

UK local elections: Conservatives’ relief genuine as party escapes a bloodbath in London

Denis Staunton London Editor

 

Labour won more seats than all other parties combined in Thursday’s local elections, recording its best result since 1971 in London, where the Conservatives came within a handful of votes of losing control of their flagship council, in Wandsworth. So why was Theresa May on a victory tour on Friday, while Jeremy Corbyn faced questions about his party’s failure to do better?

Part of the answer lies in Labour’s failure to manage expectations ahead of the vote, allowing the Conservatives to claim as a victory the fact that they remained in control of some of the wealthiest boroughs in the country.

In the days before the election, Labour activists talked up their chances of winning Wandsworth, which has been under Conservative control since Margaret Thatcher’s era, and Westminster, which has never been won by Labour.

The party should have been in with a chance to win Barnet, in north London, but the controversy over anti-Semitism in Labour helped to tip the borough, which has a substantial Jewish population, to the Conservatives from no overall control.

Overall, the election saw a consolidation of the trends that emerged in last year’s general election, with Labour doing best in metropolitan areas that opposed Brexit in 2016 while the Conservatives flourished in small towns and rural areas that voted Leave. Ukip’s collapse allowed the Conservatives to consolidate the right-wing vote, while a resurgence for the Liberal Democrats and the Greens produced some fragmentation on the left which cost Labour some seats in London.

‘Peak Corbyn’

With the two big parties in a dead heat on 35 per cent of the national vote share, neither could win an overall majority in Parliament on the basis of these figures. Despite the spin about the country reaching “peak Corbyn” however, Labour would be in a better position to form a government in such a hung parliament.

Still, the Conservatives’ relief on Friday was genuine as the party escaped the bloodbath in London many had feared, and its MPs can persuade themselves that Corbyn’s threat is diminished. The fact that 70 per cent of the Conservatives’ support came from Leave voters will embolden Tory Brexiteers as they seek to push May towards a harder line in negotiations with the EU.

But Tory Remainers, many of whom represent seats where Labour increased its vote share on Thursday, may be encouraged by the spin about Labour’s diminished threat as they prepare to rebel against the government on key Brexit votes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.