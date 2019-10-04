Johnson will send extension letter if no deal by October 19th, court told

British prime minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by October 19th, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court.

Mr Johnson accepts the terms of the Benn Act, which requires him to seek an extension if a deal has not been agreed with the EU by October 19th, according to a submission to Scotland’s highest court.

Responding to the reports, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland is open to considering a potential extension to the Brexit deadline.

Mr Varadkar said he believes the EU would be willing to consider any such request but “only for a good reason”.

“My preference is that we come to an agreement that we have a deal and we can then begin the negotiations on the future relationship and free trade agreement.

“As I have always said, Brexit does not end with the UK leaving, it just moves to the next phase of negotiations. So my preference is that we have that agreement at the council in the middle of October.

Here are the paragraphs Aidan O'Neill QC, Counsel for @DaleVince, @joannaccherry and myself, has just read out. They are from the written case of the Prime Minister and if the Prime Minister promises the court he will comply we need take no further time. Why will he not? pic.twitter.com/YnYLJ0iMhn — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 4, 2019

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

“But if the UK Government were to request an extension, I think we would consider that, of course we would consider it. I think most EU countries would really only consider it for a good reason.”

Mr Varadkar said an extension would be better than no deal.

Downing Street refused to comment after the documents were read out during the case at the Court of Session.

The prime minister has publicly said “we will obey the law, and will come out on October 31st” in any event, without specifying how he would achieve the apparently contradictory goals – fuelling speculation that he had identified a loophole to get around the Benn Act.

The legal action – led by businessman Vince Dale, SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Jolyon Maugham QC – is asking the court to require Mr Johnson to seek an extension to avoid leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Maugham told Sky News: “What we learned today is that the prime minister has promised the court, in his own name, that he will ask for an extension under the Benn Act if the conditions are satisfied, in other words if Parliament has not before October 19th agreed a withdrawal agreement.

“He’s also promised the court that he will not frustrate the Benn Act by which is meant that he will not send two letters, one saying ‘can I have an extension’, the other saying ‘please don’t give me one’, he won’t collude with foreign governments to attempt to persuade those foreign governments to veto an extension.”

However, Conservative MP Steve Baker said the statement “does not mean we will extend”.

“It does not mean we will stay in the EU beyond Oct 31st. We will leave.”

–Additional reporting PA