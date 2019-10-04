Johnson to ask for Brexit extension if no deal by October 19th
Files submitted to Scottish court show PM accepts he is obliged to send extension letter
Prime minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by October 19th. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
British prime minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by October 19th, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court, the BBC reported.
Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from Johnson’s Conservative Party forced through a law requiring Johnson to request a Brexit extension but Johnson, while promising to abide by the legislation, has said Britain would leave the EU, “do or die”, on October 31st.
In submissions to a Scottish court where anti-Brexit campaigners are seeking to gain an order to force him to comply with the law, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay.
–Reuters