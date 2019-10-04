Johnson to ask for Brexit extension if no deal by October 19th

British prime minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by October 19th, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court, the BBC reported.

Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from Johnson’s Conservative Party forced through a law requiring Johnson to request a Brexit extension but Johnson, while promising to abide by the legislation, has said Britain would leave the EU, “do or die”, on October 31st.

In submissions to a Scottish court where anti-Brexit campaigners are seeking to gain an order to force him to comply with the law, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay.

–Reuters