Johnson to announce easing of England’s lockdown measures

Museums, galleries and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from July 4th, alongside pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, British prime minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday in a decisive but potentially risky easing of lockdown measures in England.

On July 6th, millions of people with underlying health issues will be permitted to leave their homes and mix with groups for the first time in three months, it was announced on Monday.

But as Downing Street hailed the “opening up”, doctors, unions and charities voiced concerns over the shift away from lockdown and the planned halving of the 2m distancing rule that has been in place since March. The change has been billed by Downing Street as ultimately a political decision based on balancing health concerns and economic wellbeing.

Some scientists have expressed concern the government is moving too quickly, and that its track-and-trace system to contain any fresh outbreaks is not fully up and running. Lucy Yardley, professor of health psychology at the University of Bristol and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Newsnight there was a “danger” that some people thought lockdown had ended. Prof Yardley said “you could argue that we were never so much listening to the government as doing what we thought was right at the right time” and added it “would be much harder” to impose lockdown for a second time.

Unions representing shop and hospitality staff complained of a lack of consultation by the government over the reduced distance rule, set to be formally announced by Mr Johnson in the House of Commons on Tuesday. All the changes apply to England only, and are dependent on continued lower infection rates.

On the gradual pull-back of shielding rules, which start on July 6th and by August will see all 2.2 million people classified as “clinically extremely vulnerable” allowed to return to work, charities and the Royal College of Physicians said those affected would be anxious about their safety.

The much-anticipated cut in the minimum physical distancing measure from 2m to 1m was set to be formally approved by the government’s Covid-19 strategy committee, chaired by Mr Johnson, on Monday evening. It was then due to be rubber-stamped by cabinet on Tuesday, and presented to the Commons.

The government is also set to confirm July 4th as the date for the reopening of pubs, cafe and restaurants, as well as cinemas, museums and galleries, expected to involve measures such as one-way systems and pre-booked tickets to limit numbers.

Later this week, ministers will publish a Bill setting out ways it can help businesses remain viable. This will focus on ideas like making it easier for them to expand into outdoor seating, and ease restrictions on selling food and drink to take away.

But ahead of the change, unions said they still had deep concerns about the downgrading of the 2m rule, with one senior official describing it as a “nightmare” for workers and customers.

Usdaw, which represents shop staff, said changing the rule would be confusing and expensive, considering the amount of signage and plastic screens that have been invested in to keep people safe at 2m.

While Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, would attend the Covid committee to approve the distance change, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said it was ultimately up to the government. “It’s for the committee to determine the next steps,” he said. “It’s obviously for ministers to take policy decision, as has always been the case.”

Under plans announced by Matt Hancock, the health secretary, from July 6th, those in England ordered to shield due to medical vulnerabilities can gather outdoors with up to six people, and form a “bubble” with another household.

Government support for the 2.2m who are shielding will continue to the end of July. After that point, people in the group will be able to return to their jobs if their workplace is considered “Covid-secure”.