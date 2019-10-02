Johnson outlines alternative Brexit plans in letter to Juncker

British prime minister Boris Johnson has called the Northern Ireland backstop “a bridge to nowhere” in a letter in which he laid out the UK’s alternative plan for a Brexit deal with the EU.

Mr Johnson outlined measures that he said would avoid the need for checks or physical infrastructure near the Border.

The document said the proposals would provide for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods, would ensure the integrity of the European Union single market and would be in keeping with the Belfast Agreement.

“It is, as such, a proposal for an agreement which should be acceptable to both sides,” it concluded.

Mr Johnson told European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that failure to reach a Brexit deal would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” as he set out his plans.

In his letter, Mr Johnson said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to reach an agreement before October 31st.

DUP support

The DUP welcomed the proposals as ensuring Northern Ireland leaves the EU customs union and upholding the Belfast Agreement.

A statement said: “The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

“This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.

“These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU Customs Union and the Single Market as with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“These proposals, which are entirely consistent with the spirit and principles of the Belfast Agreement, demonstrate commitment to working with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland in a spirit of mutual co-operation whilst respecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar disputed the earlier assertion by Mr Johnson during his Conservative party speech that checks on goods moving between North and South is a “technical” matter.

Giving his first response to the leaked British proposals on replacing the backstop, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it’s much more than a technical issue. It’s deeply political, it’s legal and the technical aspects are only a small part of it.”

Mr Varadkar said he would consult with other European leaders and the European Commisison before deciding on a joint response to the British proposals.

“But what I can say from the leaks that we’ve seen that what’s been put forward is not promising and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement,” Mr Varadkar told journalists at Government Buildings. “But we will always keep talking, we will always stay open to proposals from the British government. But like I say, I want to see them in writing first before coming to any definitive conclusion.”

Mr Varadkar said that he expected to speak to Mr Johnson by phone later this evening, “so perhaps I’ll have more to say after that”.

Key points of Mr Johnson’s letter:

Northern Ireland backstop removed

“Our proposed compromise removes the so-called “backstop” in the previous Withdrawal Agreement”

Commitment to Belfast Agreement

“Our proposal is centred on our commitment to find solutions which are compatible with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. This framework is the fundamental basis for governance in Northern Ireland and protecting it is the highest priority for all.”

All-Ireland regulatory zone

It provides for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods and agrifood.

“This zone would eliminate all regulatory checks for trade in goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland by ensuring that good regulations in Northern Ireland are the same as those in the rest of the EU.”

Consent

“This regulatory zone must depend on the consent of those affected by it. This is essential to the acceptability of arrangements under which part of the UK accepts the rules of a different political entity.”

UK customs territory

After the end of the transition Brexit period, Northern Ireland will be fully part of the UK customs territory, not the EU customs union. The UK will leave the EU customs union at the end of the transition period. “We must do so whole and entire. Control of trade policy is fundamental to out future vision.” – Reuters and other agencies.

More to follow.