Johnson makes formal apology to Ballymurphy families in House of Commons

British prime minister Boris Johnson has made a formal House of Commons apology to the families of the Ballymurphy victims.

At the start of prime minister’s questions in Westminster on Wednesday, Mr Johnson named the victims of the 1971 shootings by the British army in Belfast and the coroner’s verdict that those who died were entirely innocent.

He repeated his apology for how the investigation was handled but did not apologise explicitly for the shootings themselves.

“On behalf of successive governments, and to put this on the record in this House, I would like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled and for the pain they have endured since their campaign began almost five decades ago.

“No apology can lessen their lasting pain. I hope they may take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing that this has renewed the government’s determination to ensure in future that other families can find answers with less distress and delay,” he said.

Heavy criticism

Mr Johnson’s handling of the British government’s apology for the Ballymurphy killings had previously been strongly criticised by families who lost loved ones.

The first news of the British prime minister having apologised emerged in a Downing Street read-out of a phone call he had with outgoing First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster of the DUP and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill Michelle O’Neill the day after last week’s inquest ruling.

Bereaved relatives dismissed this as a “third-hand” apology and their anger intensified when questions were raised over whether or not Mr Johnson had actually said sorry on the call with Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill.

Statements issued by both parties in the wake of the call made no reference to an apology.

The following day Mr Johnson sent a letter to the Ballymurphy families to apologise to them in writing.

This again drew an angry response from the relatives, who claimed he should be making a public statement in the British parliament on the shootings.

They also criticised him for referring to the killings as “events” rather than a “massacre”.

In a separate British government statement the following day, related to a meeting Mr Johnson had with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Downing Street did refer to the shootings as a massacre.– Additional reporting PA