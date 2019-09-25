Johnson goads Labour to topple him or let him deliver Brexit

British prime minister Boris Johnson goaded the opposition Labour party on Wednesday, telling its leader Jeremy Corbyn to either try to topple him or, if not, to stand aside and allow his government to deliver Brexit.

“This parliament must either stand aside and let this government get Brexit done, or bring a vote of no confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters,” Mr Johnson said in a speech that at times was all but drowned out by shouts from other lawmakers.

Mr Johnson accused Parliament of being “paralysed” and claimed its members were “sabotaging” Brexit negotiations by seeking to thwart his commitment to taking the UK out of the European Union on October 31st, with or without a deal.

He dared opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence or back a general election in order to “finally face the day of reckoning with the voters”.

The prime minister said it was “absolutely no disrespect to the judiciary to say I thought the court was wrong” to pronounce on a “political question at a time of great national controversy”.

Claiming that MPs were trying to prevent Brexit entirely, he said: “The people at home know that this Parliament will keep delaying, it will keep sabotaging the negotiations because they don’t want a deal.”

In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeated his call for the prime minister to quit.

“After yesterday’s ruling the prime minister should have done the honourable thing and resigned,” he said.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn replies to Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: AFP/PRU/Getty

‘Heated responses’

Earlier, Mr Johnson acknowledged there had been “heated responses” to the supreme court ruling although he said he did not recognise reports that Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had branded the court’s actions a “constitutional coup”.

The Commons resumed sitting on Wednesday after the bombshell legal ruling by the 11 justices.

The prime minister faced demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

Downing Street insisted there was no question of him standing aside, despite the supreme court ruling there was no “reasonable justification” for his advice to Queen Elizabeth to prorogue parliament for five weeks.

The row dragged the queen into Westminster’s bitter Brexit battle, but Mr Gove would not apologise for the government’s actions.

The chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster told the BBC: “I don’t think that the government should apologise for having a strong domestic agenda, I don’t think we should apologise also for seeking to advance our exit from the European Union.

“I don’t think the government should apologise also for saying that we are attempting to honour the democratic will of the British people.”

Asked about Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments, reportedly made during a cabinet conference call in response to the crisis, Mr Gove told Sky News: “There have been some heated responses from various people but I think the appropriate thing is to pause and reflect on this judgment but also to recognise it is vitally important now parliament is reconvening to get on with the job of delivering Brexit.”

He said the position shared by all ministers is that “we respectfully disagree with the reasoning behind this judgment”.

Asked about newspaper reports regarding Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments, he replied: “I don’t recognise that language at all.”

‘World-class judiciary’

Justice secretary Robert Buckland defended the independence of “our world-class judiciary”.

He added: “Personal attacks on judges from any quarter are completely unacceptable.”

Mr Cox — speaking in the Commons with Mr Rees-Mogg watching on — said: “I do not believe that anybody does. These things can be said in the heat of rhetorical and poetical licence.”

Before leaving New York, the prime minister compared Brexit to the myth of Prometheus, whose liver was pecked out by an eagle forever.

“A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our parliamentarians had their way,” he told the UN.

The prime minister spoke to the queen after the supreme court verdict but government sources would not comment on whether he apologised.

Despite calls for Mr Johnson to quit, opposition leaders appear split over how to proceed and there appears little prospect of an imminent motion of no confidence to oust him.

They are reluctant to act until an extension has been secured to the Brexit deadline because of suspicions that Mr Johnson may refuse to comply with the provisions set out in the Benn act which required the prime minister to delay Brexit unless parliament has either approved a deal or agreed to leave the EU without one.

No clear consensus

There is also no clear consensus on who could lead an interim administration if Mr Johnson was deposed – with the Liberal Democrats refusing to support Jeremy Corbyn’s claim to Number 10 if the Tory leader is ousted.

Mr Corbyn told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Until it is very clear that the application will be made, per the legislation, to the EU to extend our membership to at least January, then we will continue pushing for that and that is our priority.

“When that has been achieved we will then be ready with a motion of no confidence.”

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said her party would support “bringing forward” the deadline by which Mr Johnson is forced to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit talks.

Addressing the media outside parliament, she said: “We saw in September the House of Commons take control of the order paper to pass a piece of legislation, and that’s the type of way forward that may well enable us to take the threat of a no-deal Brexit off the table before October 19th.” – PA/Reuters