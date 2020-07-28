Johnny Depp was victim of ‘abuser’ Heard, court told

Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard on Tuesday.

Mr Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”. The Hollywood actor’s libel trial against the British tabloid is nearing its end.

Mr Depp (57) and former wife Ms Heard (34) both gave evidence at the trial. Depp said he was never violent towards Heard or any other woman and that she was the one who attacked him.

Heard described multiple incidents when she said Mr Depp assaulted her, and on Monday her lawyer said that the allegation of wife beating was true and that Depp was a “hopeless addict”.

In a closing speech, Mr Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said Ms Heard changed her story and relied on unreliable witnesses to back up false claims.

While Mr Depp had been open about his use of drugs and alcohol, Mr Sherborne said, Ms Heard had changed her story and played down her own use of drugs and alcohol as well as her issues with anger and jealousy.

“She is the abuser, not Mr Depp. He is no wife beater,” Mr Sherborne told the court, adding her “lack of credibility” had been proven in the evidence she had given.

A tape recording of Ms Heard and Mr Depp was played to the court where Mr Depp tells Ms Heard she is lying when she says she didn’t punch him, which Mr Sherborne said demonstrated Ms Heard’s “propensity to violence”.

“Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched,” Mr Depp said in the recording, before Ms Heard retorts: “I hit you like this. But I did not punch you.”

Mr Sherborne said that such an admission that Ms Heard hit her partner would have caused a furore if roles were reversed.

“If it was Mr Depp . . . can you imagine what consternation there would be?” he said.

A ruling is not expected immediately. – Reuters