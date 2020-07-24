Johnny Depp’s lawyers say they have video that shows Amber Heard attacked her sister

Actor Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymous source” which they say shows that Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the UK high court has heard.

On Friday morning, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s barrister David Sherborne said the lawyers had received a video from a “confidential source” on Thursday night, after Whitney Henriquez gave evidence earlier on Thursday that her sister had never attacked her.

The claim was made at the outset of the 14th day of Mr Depp’s libel claim against The Sun over allegations he was violent to Ms Heard, his ex-wife.

On Thursday, Ms Henriquez denied Ms Heard had ever hit her, or that she was “frightened” of her sister.

She also gave evidence that she saw Mr Depp punch Ms Heard “really hard in the head . . . multiple times” in Los Angeles in March 2015 in the so-called “stairs incident”.

Ms Henriquez admitted that Ms Heard had punched Mr Depp on that occasion, but only did so because she believed the actor was going to push Ms Henriquez down the stairs.

Mr Sherborne told the court on Friday that Ms Henriquez had “tailored” her evidence “to meet her sister’s evidence”.

The barrister added that Mr Depp’s legal team had been provided with “material which we say demonstrates Ms Whitney [Henriquez] was lying yesterday”.

Mr Depp (57) is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled the actor a “wife beater” over claims he attacked Ms Heard (34) during their relationship.

NGN is defending the article as true, and says Mr Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Ms Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs”.

‘History of violence’

At the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday, Mr Sherborne said: “After she [Ms Henriquez] gave evidence yesterday, one of our team was contacted by an individual, on the basis of being kept confidential.

“We were contacted to explain that Ms Amber Heard had a history of violence and attacking people and this video, which was attached, of her sister Whitney [Henriquez] was taken shortly after Amber Heard had attacked her and Ms Whitney [Henriquez] was filmed with people commenting on the bruises on her face and body.”

He said that, on Thursday, Ms Henriquez was asked “whether Ms Amber Heard was violent” and had said that “the stairs incident” in Los Angeles in March 2015 was a “one-off”.

Mr Sherborne said Ms Heard’s evidence is that “she was never violent, she [has not] physically attacked Mr Depp . . . and the only occasion is said to be when she was acting in self-defence”.

He told the court: “We are entitled to put [allegations of] violence to Ms Whitney [Henriquez] . . . we want to play the video tape to her and ask her about the incident in which Ms Amber Heard attacked her.”

Ms Henriquez’s cross-examination concluded on Thursday afternoon and she was being questioned by NGN’s barrister Sasha Wass QC on Friday.

Also on Friday, the court heard claims from Ms Heard’s former acting coach that Ms Heard became a “nervous wreck” about choosing film roles because she was “so worried” about Mr Depp’s reaction.

Kristina Sexton alleged the actor “dictated” his ex-wife’s work and told her not to take certain jobs because he did not want her doing “whore parts”. In a written witness statement, Ms Sexton also claimed the actor did not want Ms Heard modelling, saying it made her look like a “cheap whore”.

Ms Sexton claimed: “The best I can describe it is that she [Ms Heard] became very nervous about her acting – whether it was for a part he wanted her to do or for one he didn’t want her to do, her work was dictated by Johnny.

“I remember her telling me that they had ‘confrontations’ about her choice of parts, after which she would decide not to submit her tape.

“She told me he was particularly concerned about her taking roles involving sexuality and/or sex scenes.

“She started telling me that he was accusing everyone of being in love with her and accusing her of wielding her sexuality all the time.

“She also told me that he was constantly upset about her ex-partners. She told me he was worried about her having affairs with co-stars.”

In her statement, Ms Sexton also said she saw Ms Heard becoming “stressed on set about figuring out ways to avoid upsetting Johnny” and that Ms Heard wanted her on set during sex scenes with actor Liam Hemsworth for the 2013 film Paranoia “so that she [Ms Heard] had a witness for Johnny to be able to confirm that nothing went on other than strict work”.

The case, the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century, is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides’ legal teams on Monday and Tuesday. - PA