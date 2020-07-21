Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard questioned over text messages

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Johnny Depp in his libel case against The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), continued cross-examining Amber Heard on Tuesday morning.

The barrister began by asking Ms Heard about the events following an incident on May 21st, 2016 at the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse, when Ms Heard claims Mr Depp threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her in the face - which Mr Depp denies.

Ms Laws asked about Ms Heard’s declaration in separate libel proceedings - brought by Mr Depp against her in the US - in which she said Mr Depp chased her friend Elizabeth Marz “out of the penthouse carrying a bottle”.

Asked about the amount of damage Mr Depp is alleged to have caused in the penthouse, Ms Heard said: “I suppose he could have done even more damage.”

She added: “It appeared to me everything in his pathway.”

Ms Laws also asked about Ms Heard’s declaration that Mr Depp “destroyed all of Rocky’s beads”, referring to her friend Raquel Pennington.

She asked: “That’s a lie, isn’t it?”

Ms Heard said it was not.

Ms Laws then took Amber Heard to a number of texts between her and her friends on May 22nd, 2016, the day after the incident.

‘Support’

She said: “What you were doing in the morning... was trying to galvanise support from your friends.” Ms Laws read a text from Ms Heard to Erin Boerum, a nurse who treated both Ms Heard and Johnny Depp during their relationship, which read: “It’s OK but he was completely delusional and crazed. Hit me in the face several times while on the phone to iO (Tillett Wright).”

The barrister said: “That’s different to what you said yesterday.” Ms Heard replied: “No. I don’t understand how it was different.”

She also explained that a reference to “she called the cops” in that text referred to iO Tillett Wright because it was “before he changed pronoun... shortly after, he adopted male pronouns”.

Ms Laws also took Ms Heard to a text sent by her to iO Tillett Wright, that any statement on the events of May 21st, 2016 “would have gone straight to TMZ, which will happen on Monday anyway”.

The barrister suggested that the texts showed Ms Heard was telling her friends that she was going to obtain a restraining order.

Ms Heard replied: “I’m telling my support group and people that were there for the last attack.”

US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday. Photograph: EPA

CCTV footage

Ms Laws played Amber Heard CCTV footage of the female actor at the Eastern Columbia Building on the afternoon of May 22nd, 2016, when she apparently came down to collect a delivery.

The barrister said she was “in the presence” of Cornelius Harrell, a concierge at the building, for “about eight minutes”.

Ms Laws added: “He saw you that day without any injuries, marks or anything.” Ms Heard replied: “I don’t know what he saw.”

Ms Laws said: “I’m going to suggest to you that you, in fact, did not have any marks on your face at all when you spoke to him.”

Asked if she agreed, Ms Heard said: “No, of course I don’t.” Ms Laws said that Isaac Baruch, a friend of Johnny Depp who lived rent-free in one of Mr Depp’s five penthouses in the building, also saw Ms Heard “without any injuries”.

Ms Heard replied: “I don’t know what Mr Baruch saw.” Ms Laws also said Laura Divenere, Ms Heard’s former interior designer, had given evidence that Ms Heard’s face was “red from crying”.

Ms Heard said: “I think she said it looked like, as if I was crying... she didn’t say that she saw me crying.”

‘Jealous’

Ms Laws then said: “Throughout your statement, you have indicated that Mr Depp was illogically jealous... and that you weren’t, effectively, having any illicit relationships.”

The trial judge, Mr Justice Nicol, intervened to say the word “illicit... carries a connotation”.

Amber Heard added: “Not that that matters much, but no.” Ms Laws agreed: “No, it doesn’t.”

The barrister then read out text messages between Ms Heard and Tesla founder Elon Musk on May 22nd, 2016, in which Ms Heard tells Mr Musk that she is going to obtain a restraining order against Johnny Depp.

The billionaire offers to “arrange 24/7 security for you”, adding: “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Ms Laws then referred to evidence given by Alejandro Romero, another concierge at the Eastern Columbia building, who said he saw Mr Musk visiting Ms Heard “when Mr Depp was in Australia”.

Ms Heard responded: “He’s wrong. I wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016.” Ms Laws said: “Time and again, you have accused him (Mr Depp) of being jealous, but we can see here you are in communication with someone. Were you telling Mr Depp about this?”

Mr Justice Nicol intervened again, to which Ms Laws said she was trying to “challenge the suggestion that there was illogical jealousy”.

Ms Heard said: “I think all jealousy could be deemed illogical.”

Ms Laws continued: “On the topic of what you say about his (Johnny Depp’s) jealousy, you mentioned in your statement that James Franco was someone that Mr Depp was accusing you of having an affair with and he was quite wrong about it.”

Amber Heard said: “That’s right.” Ms Laws then played CCTV footage to the court of Ms Heard travelling downstairs in the lift at the Eastern Columbia Building on May 22nd, 2016 at around 11pm, before travelling back upstairs shortly after with Mr Franco.

Ms Heard confirmed that the man in the footage was Mr Franco. Ms Laws asked: “Are you trying to avoid being seen by the camera there?” Ms Heard replied: “We were talking. He was saying to me ‘oh my god, what happened to you?’ “He saw my face... when I let him in. He saw my face and he said ‘what the f***?”’

Ms Laws asked: “That’s not secretive talking on that camera?” Ms Heard said: “Yes, it’s discreet.” Asked about what time Ms Heard collected Mr Franco from downstairs, Ms Heard confirmed it was after 11pm and said: “In those days, I didn’t sleep much at night.” - PA