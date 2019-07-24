Jeremy Hunt rejects demotion as Johnson prepares cabinet shake-up

Boris Johnson will enter 10 Downing Street on Wednesday as he prepares a sweeping cabinet shake-up that could see his rival in the Tory leadership contest Jeremy Hunt return to the backbenches after refusing to accept a demotion.

Mr Johnson is promising to promote women and Tory MPs from ethnic minority backgrounds to form “a cabinet for modern Britain” after he arrives in Downing Street shortly after 4pm.

Theresa May will face her final session of Prime Minister’s Questions at 12pm before making a farewell speech and heading to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation after three years in power.

Mr Johnson will immediately begin the process of clearing out some of Mrs May’s cabinet and start naming his new top team, but already there are tensions surfacing.

Mr Hunt, foreign secretary, has turned down the offer of defence secretary and has told Mr Johnson he will return to the backbenches unless he stays in his current job or is made chancellor, home secretary or deputy prime minister.

Much attention will focus on Mr Johnson’s choice of chancellor, with home secretary Sajid Javid, Treasury chief secretary Liz Truss and health secretary Matt Hancock all vying for the post.

Mr Hancock told the BBC’s Today programme that Mr Johnson wanted to “start immediately on the domestic agenda as well as delivering on Brexit” and said there was “fiscal firepower” available to start improving public services.

Mr Hancock also rejected claims by US president Donald Trump that Mr Johnson was “Britain Trump” and was working with Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party. He said the new prime minister was a liberal Conservative who wanted to crush the Brexit Party.

He insisted that “Boris doesn’t want an early election”, in spite of growing speculation in the Conservative party that the new prime minister could seek an early poll because of his evaporating parliamentary majority.

IMF warning

Mr Johnson enters Downing Street amid warnings from the International Monetary Fund that he risks causing a global economic shock if he leads Britain out of the EU without a deal.

The IMF said on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit ranked alongside US trade policy as one of the chief threats to the world economy. Mr Johnson has threatened to leave the EU without a deal on October 31st.

EU leaders are wary of the new prime minister and are preparing to resist Mr Johnson’s demand for a complete rewrite of the Brexit deal agreed over more than two years between Mrs May and the EU’s 27 other members.

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator, said Brussels looked forward to working with Mr Johnson “to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement”.

The prime minister-in-waiting has said the agreement is “defunct”.

Mr Johnson beat Mr Hunt by a 2:1 margin in the leadership contest, polling 92,153 votes to the foreign secretary’s 46,656. The victor admitted that some people might wonder “what they have done”.

He promised to deliver Brexit with a new “can do” spirit and vowed to bring the country back together with a one-nation brand of Conservatism, which would include a more socially progressive agenda and higher public spending.

Promotions

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that two other MPs with an Asian background – Priti Patel and Alok Sharma – will be appointed to the cabinet, in what Mr Johnson says will be a diverse line-up.

Ms Patel has been tipped to become home secretary, a move that would mark a resurrection of her career after she was sacked as international development secretary for pursuing private discussions with the Israeli government.

Promotions are also likely for rising stars, including Rishi Sunak, Oliver Dowden, Tracey Crouch and Robert Jenrick, but the main focus will be on whom Mr Johnson chooses for the Treasury and as his main Brexit team.

Mark Spencer, a popular former Remainer and experienced whip, has been given the job of chief whip, while Mr Johnson has hired Andrew Griffith, one of the most senior executives at broadcaster Sky, to become his chief business adviser.

But Brexit will define whether Mr Johnson can make a success of his stint as prime minister; Tory MPs are already braced for the possibility of him failing to negotiate a new deal in Brussels and being forced to hold an election.

Mr Farage said he might consider backing the Tories in an election if they campaigned for a hard exit.

“If he is able to convince us, then together we would electorally smash the Labour party, he would assume a big working majority, and he would go down as one of the great leaders in British history,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

While Brussels will resist any rewriting of Mrs May’s exit deal, a formidable group of Tory MPs is amassing on the backbenches to prevent Mr Johnson leading the country out of the EU without a deal.

David Gauke, justice secretary, Rory Stewart, international aid secretary, and Anne Milton, education minister, all stepped down from their roles rather than serve under Mr Johnson. Alan Duncan quit as a Foreign Office minister on Monday.

Philip Hammond, chancellor, will also quit on Wednesday afternoon, pre-empting the inevitable sacking that awaited him a few hours later. He is a firm opponent of a no-deal exit. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019