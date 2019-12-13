Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into another election

Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead Britain’s Labour Party into another general election as his party faced humiliation in the UKgeneral election.

With the Tories set to win a comfortable majority, Mr Corbyn admitted it had been a “very disappointing” night as support crumbled in Labour’s former heartlands.

The anti-war campaigner, who has represented Islington North since 1983, ran as an outside candidate for the party leadership in 2015 and managed to outlast two Tory prime ministers. But facing his second general election defeat, Mr Corbyn announced that he would call it a day as leader as he was re-elected in his London seat.

“This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we’ve got,” Mr Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.

“I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

“And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.”

As Mr Corbyn made his announcement in the count centre for his Islington North seat, the Conservatives tweeted: “Things can only get better.”

In an exit poll published after polls closed at 10pm on Thursday Labour was predicted to win 191 seats, representing a huge defeat for Mr Corbyn and his party while prime minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party was on the verge of an historic and decisive victory with a projected 368 seats.

Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “We’ll see the results in the morning and then decision will be made.” Asked if it was now over for him and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say the appropriate decisions will be made.” - PA