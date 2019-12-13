Jeremy Corbyn arrives at count centre amid Labour election bloodbath

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn has arrived at the count for his Islington North seat where he is expected to address his future as Labour leader.

He declined to answer reporters’ questions over whether he will resign as he arrived at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Holloway, north London.

But he is expected to give a speech after his constituency result is announced.

Labour is predicted by an exit poll to win 191 seats, representing a huge defeat for Mr Corbyn and his party while prime minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party is on the verge of an historic and decisive victory with a projected 368 seats.

Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “We’ll see the results in the morning and then decision will be made.” Asked if it was now over for him and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say the appropriate decisions will be made.”