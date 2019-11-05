Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises for saying Grenfell victims lacked ‘common sense’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised after claiming Grenfell Tower fire victims did not use “common sense” and leave the burning building.

The leader of the House of Commons was widely criticised on Tuesday morning after he said the “stay put” policy issued by the fire service had limited people’s chances of survival and he would have ignored it.

In a statement issued to the Evening Standard, he said: “I profoundly apologise.”

He added: “What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade’s advice to stay and wait at the time.

“However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn’t and I don’t think anyone else would.

“I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments. With hindsight and after reading the report no one would follow that advice. That’s the great tragedy.”

A man who lost five relatives in the Grenfell Tower fire has demanded that Jacob Rees-Mogg says sorry for "insensitive" comments he made.



He said it was common sense not to obey the fire brigade's 'stay put' instructions during the fire.https://t.co/m5BadAVANb — LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2019

Speaking on LBC about the public inquiry report into the blaze in which 71 people died, Mr Rees-Mogg discussed London Fire Brigade’s “stay-put” policy, which the report said cost lives.

The Commons leader said: “If you just ignore what you’re told and leave you are so much safer.

“I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building.

“It just seems the common sense thing to do, and it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Rees-Mogg should apologise for the “crass and insensitive comments immediately”.

Mr Corbyn said: “What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense?

“People were terrified, many died trying to escape.”

His sentiments were echoed by shadow housing minister, Sarah Jones.

She said: “These are appalling comments.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg should retract them and apologise immediately.

“Statements like this just go to show how out of touch the Tories are and are a glaring admission of their failure to act in the interest of the Grenfell victims and their families.” – Guardian/PA