Irishman arrested after 15 people found in back of lorry in England

An Irish man in his 50s has been arrested after 15 people were found in the back of a lorry in England following reports of “suspicious activity”.

The man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested in Wiltshire on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK. He remains in custody for further questioning, according to police.

The man was driving a truck belonging to transport company based in Glanmire in Co Cork called Seán Delaney & Sons Transport.

The owner of the Irish haulage company said he won’t be making any further comment until he has an opportunity to speak to the employee.

Michael Delaney of Delaney Transport in Glanmire in Co Cork was at a meeting and not available to to talk to the media until such time as he has an opportunity to speak with his driver who is in police custody in the UK, a company source said.

However early today, Mr Delaney spoke to the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM and confirmed that the truck which had been detained by Wiltshire Police at Chippenham following the discovery of 15 migrants was one of the company’s trucks.

“Our driver was on the way from Calais to Dover. The driver heard knocking and thought it was a flat tyre. He came off the motorway and pulled in to a lay-by. He then heard knocking from the trailer when the truck stopped,” said Mr Delaney.

“Another lorry driver, who had pulled in to the area, came over to see if everything was ok. That lorry driver then heard knocking on the trailer as well. The Delaney transport driver then immediately called the police who arrived to find 15 people in the back of the trailer.

“The driver was taken to the nearest police station and has been questioned,” said Mr Delaney adding that both he and his driver had been co-operating with the police all morning and will continue to do so.

The Irish Times has learned that Delaney Transport which has been involved in the haulage business for 55 years has a fleet of eight trucks and refrigerated trailers and all its employees are Irish including those bring perishable loads to and from the continent.

Wiltshire Police said they closed the A350 at the Kington Langley crossroads near Chippenham after being called by a member of the public shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

All of the people who were discovered in the lorry are believed to be over the age of 16 and none is thought to be in a serious condition, according to police.

One person has been taken to hospital for further checks while the others have been taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by a member of the public shortly before 8.30pm this evening following a report of suspicious activity involving a lorry on the A350 near Chippenham.

“Officers attended the scene and located 15 people in the rear of the vehicle.

“At this early stage of our investigation, we believe they are all over the age of 16.”

The incident comes after eight people were arrested earlier this week by Vietnamese police in connection with the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex. They were held on Sunday on suspicion of organising people smuggling overseas.