Ireland should hold its nerve as UK’s Brexit drama plays out
London Letter: Dublin, Brussels and other European capitals are now playing a summer waiting game
Boris Johnson visits a JD Wetherspoon pub as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign tour, in London. As the frontrunner he is expected to become prime minister on June 24th. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Pool via Bloomberg
Theresa May abstained on Tuesday in votes on amendments to a Northern Ireland Bill that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights to the North. But the prime minister is privately in favour of the changes and would like to see the legislation pass before she leaves office the week after next.
The Bill’s committee stage will be debated in the Lords next Monday and could complete all its stages next week. But allies of Boris Johnson want to slow it down, not because of marriage equality or abortion but because of amendments tabled by former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve.