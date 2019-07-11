Theresa May abstained on Tuesday in votes on amendments to a Northern Ireland Bill that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights to the North. But the prime minister is privately in favour of the changes and would like to see the legislation pass before she leaves office the week after next.

The Bill’s committee stage will be debated in the Lords next Monday and could complete all its stages next week. But allies of Boris Johnson want to slow it down, not because of marriage equality or abortion but because of amendments tabled by former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve.