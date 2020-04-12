‘I owe them my life’: Boris Johnson praises health workers after coronavirus treatment

Boris Johnson said he owed his life to the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) as his government faced criticism about the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his first comments since being released from intensive care where he was treated for Covid-19 symptoms, the British prime minister (55) said of staff at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life”.

Britain’s Covid-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday, the fifth highest national number globally, after officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

Mr Johnson was taken into hospital a week ago, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He was moved into intensive care on Monday and remained there until Thursday.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what it described as the early stage of recovery. Priti Patel, the home secretary, said during Saturday’s daily government news briefing that he needed time to rest and recover before returning to work.

Last resort

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) piled more pressure on ministers by urging its members to refuse to treat patients as a “last resort” if adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) could not be provided.

The advice came as NHS trusts confirmed the deaths of more health workers after health secretary Matt Hancock paid tribute to 19 NHS staff who died after contracting Covid-19. Ms Patel also said she was “sorry” if people felt there had been “failings” in protecting health workers.

Among the latest health workers to die during the outbreak were Sara Trollope, a matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, who died after testing positive for the virus and Julie Omar (52), a trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire, who died at home while self-isolating with symptoms.

In a attempt to prevent further frontline deaths, the RCN issued new guidance which says if sufficient PPE cannot be supplied and treatment cannot be delayed or carried out in another format, nurses should decline to work.

“For nursing staff, this will go against every instinct. But their safety must not be compromised,” a spokesman said.

Difficult decision

The RCN said it would provide legal assistance to those making what it acknowledged was an “enormously difficult decision” and warned them that they could face criminal prosecution for corporate manslaughter in “very rare” cases for walking away.

The representative body issued a seven-point safety plan for nurses to follow, with step six saying: “Ultimately, if you have exhausted all other measures to reduce the risk and you have not been given appropriate PPE in line with the UK Infection Prevention and Control guidance, you are entitled to refuse to work.

“This will be a last resort and the RCN recognises what a difficult step this would be for nursing staff.”

The RCN recommends those choosing to withdraw care should keep written justifications of their decisions and told nurses to brace for attempts to sack them, claims of clinical negligence, and possibly facing criticism at inquests or even criminal charges.

There was renewed political pressure placed on the government after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded “urgent talks” with Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to ensure ministers could be questioned in parliament over their handling of the crisis.

He said there must be a way for MPs to ask questions of ministers after the Easter recess, due to end on April 21st, even if it is via webcam.

In a letter to Mr Rees-Mogg, Mr Starmer said “answers are needed” on matters such as PPE and the exit strategy from the lockdown currently imposed on the UK.

Ministers have so far ruled out giving a date when the restrictions on movement and social contact will be lifted, with Mr Hancock and Ms Patel stressing the need for people to remain at home even during the fine Easter weekend weather. - PA