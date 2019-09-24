House of Commons to resume sitting tomorrow, Johnson concedes

The speaker of the British House of Commons has said that parliament will be resume its business tomorrow morning following a UK supreme court decision that its suspension was void.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said that he “strongly disagrees” with the court ruling but that parliament “will come back”.

The UK’s highest court on Tuesday unanimously ruled that Mr Johnson’s five-week suspension of parliament was “unlawful”.

The supreme court heard appeals over three days arising out of separate legal challenges in England and Scotland, in which leading judges reached different conclusions.

The decision of the 11-judges on the panel was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

She said this was not a normal prorogation of parliament and said it took place in “quite exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued.

Reasonable justification

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Lady Hale said.

“It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

Mr Bercow said the ruling means parliament must now reconvene. “As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his speech to Tuesday afternoon at the party’s conference in preparation for parliament’s resumption.

Mr Corbyn said Mr Johnson acted wrongly in shutting down parliament, abused his power and should resign. “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest serving prime minister there’s ever been.”

Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said “the court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be prime minister.”

Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon added her voice to the calls for Mr Johnson to resign. “This is the most significant court judgement that any of us have ever seen,” she said, adding that it sets a “grim” precedent if a prime minister is allowed to remain in office in such circumstances. She said she expected the House of Commons to sit tomorrow.

‘Extraordinary ruling’

Plaid Cymru and Change UK have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.

Downing Street said the court’s decision was an “extraordinary ruling”. It also said the prime minister would not resign. Mr Johnson is expected to fly back to the United Kingdom from New York overnight, ITV’s Robert Peston reports. This would be a few hours earlier than expected.

Former Tory prime minister John Major said Mr Johnson should issue an apology. “I hope this ruling from the supreme court will deter any future prime minister from attempting to shut down parliament”, adding “no prime minister must ever treat the monarch or parliament in this way again”.

European Parliament Brexit coordinator MEP Guy Verhofstadt said he never wanted to hear another Brexit supporter say the EU was undemocratic.

“At least one big relief in the Brexit saga: the rule of law in the UK is alive & kicking. Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy,” he tweeted.

“I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic.”

The European Commission said it would not comment on internal UK matters after Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ruled unlawful. – Agencies