House of Commons to resume sitting tomorrow, Boris Johnson concedes

The speaker of the British House of Commons has said that parliament will resume its business tomorrow morning following a UK supreme court decision that its suspension was unlawful and void.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said he “strongly disagrees” with the court ruling but that parliament “will come back”.

“As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31st come what may but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal – and that is what we are working on. And to be honest it is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or in the courts. Obviously getting a deal is not made much easier against this background but we are going to get on and do it,” he added, in comments to reporters as he left a meeting in New York.

The UK’s highest court on Tuesday unanimously ruled that Mr Johnson’s five-week suspension of parliament was “unlawful”.

The supreme court heard appeals over three days arising out of separate legal challenges to the measure in England and Scotland, in which leading judges reached different conclusions.

The decision of the 11 judges on the panel was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

She said this was not a normal prorogation of parliament, and it took place in “quite exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued, the court ruled.

Reasonable justification

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Lady Hale said.

Full text of judgment

“It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the Lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

Mr Bercow said the ruling means parliament must now reconvene. “As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Britain’s government is expected to table a motion on Wednesday paving the way for a short recess of parliament after it has been recalled to allow the Conservative Party conference to go ahead next week, The London Times deputy political editor reported.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would “absolutely not” join calls on Mr Johnson to resign. “Whoever is prime minister of the United Kingdom is somebody we’re going to work with. It’s not for us to decide who the prime minister of the UK is,” he said.

Mr Varadkar, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, said he still intends to meet Mr Johnson there today as planned.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his speech at his party’s conference to Tuesday afternoon in preparation for parliament’s resumption.

Mr Corbyn said Mr Johnson acted wrongly in shutting down parliament, abused his power and should resign. “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest-serving prime minister there’s ever been.”

Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said “the court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be prime minister”.

‘Extraordinary ruling’

The SNP, Plaid Cymru and Change UK also called on Mr Johnson to resign.

Downing Street said the court’s decision was an “extraordinary ruling”. It also said the prime minister would not resign. Mr Johnson is expected to fly back to the United Kingdom from New York overnight, ITV’s Robert Peston reports, a few hours earlier than expected.

Former Tory prime minister John Major said Mr Johnson should issue an apology. “I hope this ruling from the supreme court will deter any future prime minister from attempting to shut down parliament,” he said, adding that “no prime minister must ever treat the monarch or parliament in this way again”.

European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator MEP Guy Verhofstadt said he never wanted to hear another Brexit supporter say the EU was undemocratic.

“At least one big relief in the Brexit saga: the rule of law in the UK is alive & kicking. Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy,” he tweeted.

“I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic.”

The European Commission said it would not comment on internal UK matters after Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ruled unlawful. – Agencies