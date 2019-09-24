House of Commons to resume sitting tomorrow, Bercow says

The speak of the British House of Commons has said that parliament will be recalled tomorrow morning following a UK supremem court decision that its suspension was void.

The UK’s highest court on Tuesday unanimously ruled that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s five-week suspension of parliament was “unlawful”.

The supreme court heard appeals over three days arising out of separate legal challenges in England and Scotland, in which leading judges reached different conclusions.

The decision of the 11-judges on the panel was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

She said this was not a normal prorogation of parliament and said it took place in “quite exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued.

Reasonable justification

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Lady Hale said.

Full text of judgment

The ruling was a unanimous decision by the court’s 11 presiding judges. “Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices,” she said.

“It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

Mr Bercow said the ruling means parliament must now reconvene. “As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Boris Johnson should resign. He said the supreme court decision shows Mr Johnson has acted wrongly in shutting down parliament.

“It demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him. Therefor I will be in touch to demand that parliament is recalled immediately so that we can question the prime minister, demand that he obeys the law that has been passed by parliament and recognise that our parliament is elected by our people to hold our government to account.”

He added: “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest serving prime minister there’s ever been.”

Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said “the court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be prime minister.”

Grim precedent

Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon added her voice to the calls for Mr Johnson to resign. “This is the most significant court judgement that any of us have ever seen,” she said, adding that it sets a “grim” precedent if a prime minister is allowed to remain in office in such circumstances. She said she expected the House of Commons to sit tomorrow.

Plaid Cymru and Change UK have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.

Downing Street said the court’s decision was an “extraordinary ruling” but did not elaborate on what it intends to do now. Mr Johnson is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly meeting and it remains unclear when he will return to the United Kingdom.

The House of Commons said in a statement: “The House service’s primary responsibility is to ensure the smooth running of parliamentary business.

“We are considering the implications of the supreme court’s judgment for parliament and will provide further information as soon as we can.”

The European Commission said it would not comment on internal UK matters after Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ruled unlawful. – Agencies